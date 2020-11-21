Running 125 miles for 125,000 children

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday was National Adoption Awareness Day.
To celebrate, 100 people in St. Lawrence County came together to advocate for adoption over the weekend.
The 3rd annual All-4-One Run broke up 125 miles into different legs of a run all across the county. It started in Massena and made stops throughout the county including Ogdensburg, Waddington, North Lawrence and the Regis Mohawk Reservation.
During the 24-hour relay, each runner ran about five miles.
The goal was to raise awareness for the 125,000 kids in foster care that need to get adopted.
