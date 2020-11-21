St. Lawrence County sees 16 new COVID-19 cases

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County reported 16 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing their total to 704.
Currently, there are 9 hospitalizations.
St. Lawrence County is extending the closure of the H.B. Smith Building through the Thanksgiving Holiday as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread COVID-19. Staff will continue to be available by phone or email for the duration of the building closure. Call (315) 379-2111 for assistance.
A deep clean of the building was completed Friday.
All St. Lawrence County Offices will be closed on Thursday, November 26th and Friday, November 27th in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. They expect to open the building again on Monday, November 30th.
