Staff member at Watertown High School tests positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown Central High School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
Watertown Superintendent Patti LaBarr sent out a letter Saturday morning confirming this.
She said the district is working with Jefferson County Public Health to conduct contact tracing.
Social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place. For now, Watertown school’s will continue learning with their current model..
