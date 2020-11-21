Watertown Elks Lodge’s 28th annual Harvest Dinner takes a new approach

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown organization is giving out turkey dinners Sunday.
Elks Lodge 496 on Bradley street will be hosting their 28th annual Harvest Dinner drive-thru style this year.
Members will start the day delivering take out dinners to the seven high rise buildings in Watertown, then hosting the drive through event starting at 1 PM until supplies last at the lodge.
The event is only for people 55 and older.
Even though the lodge isn’t able to host the dinner in person this year, the members were happy to still be able to prepare meals for area seniors.
“We want to continue to provide to our community in many capacities, fulfilling our motto ‘Elk Care, Elk Share’. I would like to thank our community for bearing with us so that we can continue to contribute to our community in anyway possible,” said Dennis Brady, Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 496.
Brady says the lodge is preparing to deliver about 450 meals.
