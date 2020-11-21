William ‘Bill’ C. Lewis, 82, of Brasher Falls

Bill enjoyed painting, playing his guitar, and telling jokes. He ran the Tri-Town Tribune for a number of years and volunteered with the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the Sherman Hill Drinking Gang and the O.F.C.C. where he was known by the nickname of “Sweet Old Bill” (or S.O.B for short). Before teaching at SUNY Canton, he worked at and later ran Bothwell’s TV Repair and Sales, and in his spare time was also elected to the Potsdam School Board where he served while his children attended Potsdam Central High School.