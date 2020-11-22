Constance M. “Connie” Gardner, 93, of Watertown

Constance married Ernest M. Gardner on March 9, 1948, in Watertown by Mayor Henry Hudson. She and her husband owned and operated the family farm he purchased from his father, on the Bush Road. In 1960, they sold the farm and built a house and business on Route 11 North. They owned and operated the Allied Farm Equipment business and Sharon Metal Sales & Service Company, also Patz Sales and Service Equipment Corporation until 2014.