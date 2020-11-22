Constance M. “Connie” Gardner, 93, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Constance M. “Connie” Gardner, 93, of 23393 Route 11, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2020, at her home.
A private graveside service will be held at Sanford Corners Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.
She was born April 14, 1927, in Cape Vincent, daughter of Carl and Mabelle Constance Hubbard. Through the 8th grade she attended a one room school house known as Warren Settlement. After graduation in 1945 at Cape Vincent Central School she was employed with the New York Central Phone co. in their office.
Constance married Ernest M. Gardner on March 9, 1948, in Watertown by Mayor Henry Hudson. She and her husband owned and operated the family farm he purchased from his father, on the Bush Road. In 1960, they sold the farm and built a house and business on Route 11 North. They owned and operated the Allied Farm Equipment business and Sharon Metal Sales & Service Company, also Patz Sales and Service Equipment Corporation until 2014.
She and her husband were members of the KountryKuzzins in Watertown and the North Country Swingers in Lowville. They enjoyed traveling all over with their travel trailer, camping, and wintering in Zephyrhills, Fl. Constance also enjoyed hand quilting and playing cards with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter and son- in-law, Doreen Jill and Eric Young III, of Watertown; five grandchildren, Eric Young IV, Kelly (Will) Harris, Darcy Wilson, Krista Spurgeon and Gary W. Gardner; 8 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; her brother and sister- in-law, Gerald (Judy) Hubbard, of Oregon and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, her beloved husband Ernest M. Gardner passed away February 18, 2011, her son Gary Ernest Gardner passed away on December 4, 2014, a sister, Marie Stanton and two brothers, Leslie and Donald Hubbard also predeceased her.
Donations in Constance’s memory may be made to the North Pile Fire Department.
