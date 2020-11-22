Cuomo: higher COVID-19 case numbers means more restrictions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With Thanksgiving just 4 days away, Governor Andrew Cuomo is issuing yet another warning to New Yorkers that there will be consequences for high numbers of COVID-19 cases.
In a press briefing Sunday, Cuomo said to expect COVID-19 cases to spike in the coming weeks.
How much he says? Depends on New Yorker’s actions.
Cuomo says he believes the state will see a rise in infections during the first ten days of December, and it’s what he says will be the result of Thanksgiving gatherings.
Cuomo says to expect another spike in early January due to Christmas, holiday shopping, and parties.
The consequences of more positive cases? Here’s what Cuomo said:
“The rate goes up, there are more restrictions to slow the economy. That’s bad for business. Rates go up we overburden the hospital system. You overburden doctors, nurses, you can have possible equipment (shortages). Numbers go up people die,” said Cuomo.
The Governor reports that the north country has the lowest infection rate in the state as of Sunday at 1.3%.
But Cuomo says communities to our south, in the Syracuse area, may come under more serious restrictions as soon as the upcoming week.
During the conference, he said parts of the City of Syracuse are headed for an Orange Zone unless case numbers go down there. That means schools, restaurants, and other businesses would need to close. Currently parts of Onondaga County and the City of Syracuse are in a Yellow Zone.
