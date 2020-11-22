Dorothy J. Lyons, 86, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dorothy J. Lyons, 86, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center surrounded by her loving family. As per the family’s request, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Massena at the convenience of the family. The family has entrusted arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.