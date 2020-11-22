Dorothy J. Lyons, 86, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dorothy J. Lyons, 86, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center surrounded by her loving family. As per the family’s request, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Massena at the convenience of the family. The family has entrusted arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
Dorothy was born on March 19, 1934 in Massena, NY the daughter of Alex and Ida (Lamica) Gardner. She married her late husband Harold Bressard on May 8, 1954. He predeceased her in 1960. She married Robert R. Lyons on October 6, 1962, he predeceased her in 2013
She is survived by her children; Daniel P. Bressard and companion Joan Russell of Port Orange, FL; Debra and George Smith of Massena, and Randy Lyons of Massena, NY; 11 grandchildren, Michael, John, Marcy, Melanie, Brian, Cory, Jessica, Robert, Mistie, David and Kelly Jo, also several step-grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren; Ethan, Bella, Caden, Nathaniel, Jacob, Zachary, Paisley, Aleighya, Gage, Jordan, Chelsea, Rachael, Johnathan, Preston, Isaiah, Hailey, Addison, Nicholas, Ethan, Olivia and three great-great-grandchildren; Brantley, Easton, and Christian. Dorothy has also several chosen grandchildren and a special niece Marie Martin, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by both of her husbands, her two sons; Dale Bressard and Robert Lyons along with a daughter Diane Snyder and a grandchild, Michol Claffey. Dorothy was also predeceased by her siblings Ralph, Lawrence and Sumner Gardner, Ethel Leaney, Geraldine Dellinger, Betty Bigness, Pauline Cummings, and Patricia Guay.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family, playing BINGO and going to the Casino.
Dorothy’s family would like to give a sincere thank you, to the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center and staff, Massena Dialysis Center and staff, Frary Transport Personnel and Seaway Valley Ambulance for the extra special care given to their mother. Memorial contributions may be acknowledged to Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Activity Fund; 89 Grove Street, Massena, NY 13662.
Memories and online condolences are encouraged to be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.