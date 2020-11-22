Elizabeth A. “Liz” Ford, 92, of Canton and formerly of South Colton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for 92 year old Elizabeth A. “Liz” Ford, a resident of the Maplewood Campus in Canton and formerly of South Colton, will be held privately for the family due to health concerns. A public memorial mass will be said at a later date to be announced and complete obituary will be available when finalized. Liz passed away Saturday evening at Maplewood with her family at her side. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Elizabeth A. “Liz” Ford.