Frances D. Schindler, 93, of Watertown and formerly of Sayville

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Frances D. Schindler, 93, Watertown and formerly of Sayville, passed away Monday morning, November 16, 2020, at Samaritan Keep Home.
Frances was born October 7, 1927 in Bay Shore to William and Caroline (Dvorak) Vrana. She attended East Islip schools until her graduation in 1945. She attended the Central Islip Hospital School of Nursing, receiving her diploma in 1948.
On October 1, 1949 Frances married Charles L. Schindler at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Islip. After residing in Sayville for most of their married life, the couple moved to Watertown in 2003. She worked as a registered nurse for Southside Hospital, Bay Shore. Frances was a member of St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Sayville and attended Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown.
She is survived by daughter Gail C. Butterfield and husband Donald S., Watertown; son The Reverend Gary C. Schindler and wife Virginia M., Irondequoit; five grandchildren, five great granddaughters, and three great grandsons; and several nieces and nephews. Four sisters and one brother predeceased her.
A graveside service in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Sayville will take place in the spring at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances’ name may be made to St. Ann’s Church, 257 Middle Rd., Sayville, NY 11782.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.