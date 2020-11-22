Gouverneur girl’s Make-A-Wish dream comes true

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ollie Bos is an 11-year-old from Gouverneur. In July of 2019, she was diagnosed with embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. She spent six months undergoing two dozen chemotherapy treatments and a few surgeries.
Now, she is cancer-free.
Almost a year ago, the Make-A-Wish foundation heard about Ollie’s story, and wanted to help make a wish of her’s come true.
“We met with Ollie and her family and, to find out what her true wish was, and she knew right away she wanted a horse,” said Christine Ellis, a Volunteer Wish Granter with Make-A-Wish.
Now, a year later, her wish has been granted. A horse named J.C.
Ollie’s mother says keeping this big secret for so long, was not a small task.
“It was so hard for me not slip up and then hiding phone calls, and trying to be secretive, and making a plan for her to leave, and yeah, it was very hard for me not to just say, ‘You’re getting your horse!’” said Leanne Bos, Ollie’s mother.
Leanne said the gift is a breath of fresh air for the whole family after many months in the hospital, especially after seeing the look on Ollie’s face.
“Oh it’s just, I’m so happy for her, this is what she’s wanted for a very long time,” said Leanne.
“It was priceless, it was just priceless. She loves the horse, I can tell,” said Ellis.
Ollie will also be given free riding lessons at a local ranch, so she can learn how to properly ride and saddle a horse.
