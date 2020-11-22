Hollis C. Dorr, 89, of Dexter

Shortly after graduation, Hollis attended Canton Agricultural and Technical College majoring in Electrical Technology and graduating in 1950. His first job after schooling was with the Niagara Mohawk Power Company in Potsdam where he worked for two years. He was then drafted to serve in the United States Army, being inducted March 11, 1952 in Syracuse. He completed basic training and twenty weeks of Carrier- Repeater technical training. After his military schooling, Hollis returned to NY on furlough and married his love Marian Louise Moffatt on November 2, 1952, at the Dexter United Methodist Church. He then reported to Camp Kilmer, NJ, where he was shipped to Norfolk, VA, and sailed to Morocco and Italy before going onto his formal station at Camp Luftwaffe, Austria where he served 13 months. He was honorably discharged from active duty February 27, 1954 having earned the Army of Occupation Medal-Germany, and National Defense Service Medal.