Hollis C. Dorr, 89, of Dexter

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hollis C. Dorr, 89, of NYS RT. 12 E Dexter, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
He was born in the Township of Clayton on May 27, 1931, the son of Claude G. and Alberta M. Heyl Dorr. He lived and worked on the family dairy farm until 1944 when at age 13 his father died. At this time his mother Alberta and Hollis moved to LaFargeville where they lived with his widowed maternal grandfather William Heyl. In 1946, at age 15, his mother passed away and he continued living with his grandfather while attending school classes in LaFargeville. In 1948 Hollis was Salutatorian of his graduating class.
Shortly after graduation, Hollis attended Canton Agricultural and Technical College majoring in Electrical Technology and graduating in 1950. His first job after schooling was with the Niagara Mohawk Power Company in Potsdam where he worked for two years. He was then drafted to serve in the United States Army, being inducted March 11, 1952 in Syracuse. He completed basic training and twenty weeks of Carrier- Repeater technical training. After his military schooling, Hollis returned to NY on furlough and married his love Marian Louise Moffatt on November 2, 1952, at the Dexter United Methodist Church. He then reported to Camp Kilmer, NJ, where he was shipped to Norfolk, VA, and sailed to Morocco and Italy before going onto his formal station at Camp Luftwaffe, Austria where he served 13 months. He was honorably discharged from active duty February 27, 1954 having earned the Army of Occupation Medal-Germany, and National Defense Service Medal.
Upon returning home he and his wife resided in Watertown. Marian was employed at Empsall’s Department Store working as a copywriter, writing and publishing newspaper ads. She and her husband then started a family and she stayed home to raise their children and be a homemaker. Hollis returned to Niagara Mohawk, this time in Watertown. He worked two years in the Hydro Maintenance and then transferred to the Meter and Test Department and stayed there until his retirement in 1992, for a total of 40 years of service.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 68 years, Marian L. Dorr; their three loving children and their spouses, William K. (Deirdre) Dorr, of Walkersville, MD, Gail Lynne (Rick) Herman, of Canandaigua, Neil A. (Susan) Dorr, of Greensboro, NC; five grandchildren, Marian (Alan) Marchiori, William (Jennifer) Dorr, Patrick (Kiernan) Dorr, Sarah Dorr and Kyle (Sarah) Dorr; and three great grandchildren, Hannah, Aiden and Justin.
Besides his parents a sister, Helen Norris predeceased him.
Hollis enjoyed genealogy and was very active with Jefferson County New York Genealogical Society, was a stamp collector and member of Watertown Stamp Club, past trustee of the Methodist Church in Dexter, and always enjoyed a casual fishing and hunting trip with friends and family.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family in Dexter Cemetery.
Donations in Hollis’s memory may be made to the Dexter United Methodist Church 210 W Kirby St., Dexter, NY 13634 or to the Salvation Army 723 State St., Watertown, NY 13601
