James A. Akin, 84, of Lowville

James was born on August 24, 1936 in Gouverneur, NY, a son of the late James B. and Violet Curtis Akin. A marriage to Elizabeth Gorman in 1954 ended in divorce. James was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1955 and served until 1957. He worked as a carpenter with the Carpenters Union in Watertown. On September 23, 1980, he married Carolyn Higby at Turin United Methodist Church. They lived in Colorado from 1981 until 1984, and in New Jersey from 1984 until 1990. In 1990, the couple moved to Odessa, FL, where they lived until June 2018, when they moved to Lowville.