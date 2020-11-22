A Lisbon angler gets an unexpected lucky catch

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - One St. Lawrence County angler recently competed in a national fishing tournament he was not expecting to go to.
Michael Bell of Lisbon says he received a call inviting him to compete in the Bass Nation Northeastern Division Tournament, a qualifying event for the organization’s national fishing tournament.
By luck, one angler dropped out, and he was next in line!
And Bell didn’t just compete! He won the qualifier by catching 20 pounds of fish, which gave him the opportunity to go to Florence, Alabama to compete in the Bass Nation Nationals. It’s an experience he says was eye opening.
“It truly showed how much I do have to learn. I mean, I’ve only been fishing tournaments for four years. It’s a whole different level against these guys. It’s the best of each state and I was lucky enough to fish against them,” said Bell.
While Bell did not win the national tournament, he has his goals set high. He hopes to one day become a Bass Master elite series contender.
