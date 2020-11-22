Nelson L. Roes, 90, formerly of Croghan

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary; his children, his children and their spouses, Virginia and Nevin Moser of Lowville; David and Marcia Roes of Lowville; Dannie and Yvonne Roes of Castorland; Jane and Harold Yoder of Elizabethtown, PA; Dale and Connie Roes of Lowville; Darwin and Lori Roes of Lancaster, PA; three brothers and their wives, Vernon and Doreen Roes of Harrisonburg, VA; Leonard and Judy Roes of Lowville; Melvin and Judy Roes of Lowville; three sisters and their husbands, Irene and Alvin Zehr of Castorland; Alice and Alvin Roggie of Castorland; Nancy and Marvin Widrick of Florida; a sister-in-law, Wilma Roes of Michigan; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by four brothers and sisters-in-law, Edward and Bertha Roes, Maurice and Rosella Roes, Lloyd and Clara Roes, and Raymond and Anna Mae Roes; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Anna Mae and Grant Noftsier and Edna and Elmer Yousey.