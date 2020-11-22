32 new COVID-19 cases to report in the tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region say 32 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
Jefferson County saw 14 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. Their total now sits at 606.
Out of the 606 total positive cases in Jefferson County, 162 cases are currently active, 442 have recovered, and 2 resulted in deaths.
Right now, 3 are being hospitalized.
The numbers for those in quarantine have increased. 1,065 are in mandatory quarantine with an additional 564 in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 541 of those in precautionary quarantine are domestic travelers, 23 traveled internationally.
159 are in mandatory isolation.
In total, 1,788 in Jefferson County are being asked to stay home.
5 new cases to report in Lewis County Sunday, their total rises to 289.
Out of that 289, 63 are active, 223 have recovered and 3 have resulted in deaths.
There are currently 4 hospitalized.
Currently, 410 are in quarantine with an additional 63 in isolation.
5 test results are pending as of Sunday.
St. Lawrence County reported 13 new positive COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 717. There are 10 current hospitalizations.
The county will release the latest on the rest of their metrics Monday.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find a COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
