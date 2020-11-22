Phyllis E. Widrick, 86, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Phyllis E. Widrick, 86, died late Saturday night, November 21, 2020 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home. She was along time resident of Main Street Castorland.
A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery Annex, Beaver Falls, on Saturday, November 28th at 1:00pm. A mask is required to attended and observe social distancing. Memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942
Phyllis was born on June 9, 1934, in Croghan a daughter of Louis and Jennie Smith Lambert. After graduation from Beaver Falls High School, she worked for Spencer Silverthorne in Beaver Falls, and then worked as a machine operator for Beaverite in Croghan for ten years.
She married Richard D. Widrick on July 7, 1964, at the Sandy Creek Methodist Church with Rev. Robert Bird, officiating. Together the couple made their home in Castorland. He later died on November 19, 1999.
In her later years, Phyllis was a home healthcare aide for many people in the area. She especially loved gardening and her flowers in the garden and her children and grandchildren. Phyllis also served on the Board of Directors as Vice-President for Karcher Estates in Castorland.
Surviving Phyllis are her two sons, Ronald D. Lambert of Copenhagen; Scott L. Widrick of Syracuse; her two daughters, Janice M. (Ed) Cochran of Lowville; Cynthia Damsky (Barry) of Whitesboro; her daughter-in-law, Sue Widrick of Calcium; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Loretta Zehr of Croghan; nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was predeceased by her son, Wayne R. Widrick, her daughter-in-law, Cherie Lambert, her brother, Vernon Lambert, her three sisters, Helen Suiter, Loretta Smith and Rose Johnson.
