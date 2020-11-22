Snow turns to rain overnight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Jefferson and Northern St Lawrence Counties until 1 AM for snow accumulation up to 2 inches with isolated spots seeing slightly more.
A warm front will move through tonight and should make it to the St Lawrence River before a cold front moves through and cools our temperatures back down a few degrees. Winds before the cold front move throughs will be gusting to 40 mph.
Tuesday will be dry with highs remaining below freezing.
Rain and snow showers come back into the forecast Wednesday and remain in the forecast into the weekend. The good news is showers will be off and on.
