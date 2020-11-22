St. Lawrence County will stop announcing COVID exposure locations

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - As COVID-19 cases in the North Country continue to climb, officials with St. Lawrence County public health say they will no longer announce potential exposure locations.
“Over the past few weeks we have seen our numbers climb dramatically in St. Lawrence County. With approximately 700 cases reported to date—120 cases just in the last week—residents should assume that if they are out anywhere, a COVID-19 exposure is likely,” said St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Dana McGuire.
Potential exposure notices informed people where and approximately when someone COVID-19 positive was in public, in an effort to minimize spread and bolster contact tracing.
McGuire says the county will continue to contact trace every positive COVID-19 case.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.