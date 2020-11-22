Susan J. Fayette, 70, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Susan J. Fayette, 70, died Friday, November 21st, at her home, where she was under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. There will be a Graveside Committal Service later next Spring at Grove Cemetery in LaFargeville at a time to be announced.
Susan was born January 21st, 1950, in Watertown, the daughter of Murray Jean Lancaster Case. She graduated from Watertown High School and also from Jefferson Community College with a degree in Child Education.
Two marriages to Paul Lee and Steve Fayette, both deceased, ended in divorce.
Susan retired in 2015 after over 25 years as a Teachers Aide, worjkng with abused children, both in Watertown and Indian River School Districts.
She loved going antiqing, traveling, gardening, snow mobiling, and really loved being with her grandkids and her dogs.
Surviving is a son, Jason (Jennifer) Lee, and a daughter Jolene Gage, both of Watertown; two step-sons, Steve Fayette of Lacona, and Robert Fayette of LaFargeville; her companion of 21 years, Kevin Resch and his sons, Matt of Brownville, Jonathan of Alexandria Bay, and Micha of Chaumont; and her close friend of 60 years, Susan Gardiner of Watertown; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
One step-son, Joseph Fayette, predeceased before her.
Donations can be made in her name to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, N.Y. 13601.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
