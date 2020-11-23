Fire destroys Lewis County barn

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nineteen cattle died in a barn fire near Copenhagen that kindled early Monday morning.
Lewis County dispatchers say high winds and precipitation made it difficult for firefighters to battle the blaze in the barn owned by John Sullivan on State Route 12.
Copenhagen firefighters were called to the scene, which is near the Flemming Road by the Lewis County line, around 3:15 a.m.
Dispatchers say they received several calls about the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
Helping Copenhagen at the scene were fire departments from Rutland, West Carthage, and Lowville.
The town of Denmark assisted with a gradall.
