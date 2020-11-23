Flower Memorial Library - Launching Two Book Clubs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Flower Library is proud to announce the addition of two new book clubs to our list of virtual events! Staff are starting a romance-themed and a mystery-themed book club for interested persons.
Between the Covers – Romance Book Club
December 8th @ 6:30pm: introductory meeting
Join us to chat about all things books and romance! At this meeting, participants will get the chance to meet other interested members and help form the book list. Contact Ashley with questions at 315-785-7714.
‘Unnamed’ – Mystery Book Club
December 10th @ 6:30pm: introductory meeting
Clues, murder… Let’s start a mystery book club! At this meeting, participants will make book selections for 2021, choose the best meeting dates, and help name the group. Contact Yvonne with questions at 315-785-7701.
Meetings for both clubs will be held on Zoom. For access links, please visit the library’s Facebook events list or website calendar of events. Interested persons do not need to hold a library card to participate, and all library events are always free. Grab your books and make your author lists – we’ll see you on Zoom!
