Indian River school superintendent retiring after 36 years in education

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After what will be 3 years as Indian River Central School District’s superintendent, Mary Anne Dobmeier will be retiring.
Dobmeier says she’ll finish out this school year, then focus on spending more time with family and travelling - particularly after the pandemic dies down.
She’s been at Indian River for 26 out of her 36 years in education. She calls those 26 years the best of career and she has a lot of people to thank.
“I’m forever grateful really for this district, the board of education, fellow administrators, all the faculty and staff that work in this district. They’ve supported me no matter what position I’ve been in,” she said.
Another thing Dobmeier will be doing? Dodging our cold winters.
She says she’ll be splitting her time between north country summers and winters in a more southern climate.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.