Officers who refuse to enforce COVID-19 laws violate constitutional duty, governor says

NEW YORK (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo took a swipe Monday at law enforcement officers who don’t enforce the state’s COVID-19 laws.
“You have sheriffs upstate who have said ‘I’m not going to enforce the law,’” the governor said.
Cuomo did not name any of the sheriffs, but one sheriff who has said he will not enforce those laws is Mike Carpinelli of Lewis County.
“How a law enforcement officer says ‘I choose not to enforce the law,’ I believe that law enforcement officer violates his or her constitutional duty,” the governor said at a news conference.
“I don’t consider them a law enforcement officer, because you don’t have the right to pick laws that you think you will enforce and you don’t enforce laws that you don’t agree with.”
“I don’t think there should be law enforcement involved in trying to tell people to quarter into their own homes and not have holiday,” Carpinelli said earlier this month. “I believe in safety, but I think we should be self-governing by the people themselves.”
“I think it’s a dangerous precedent,” Cuomo said.
Carpinelli announced in June that he’s running for governor in 2022 on the Republican ticket.
