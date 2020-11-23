Rodriguez named SPCA executive director

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson County SPCA has a new executive director.
The SPCA’s board appointed Jordan Rodriguez to the job last week. The position has been vacant since May.
Rodriguez had been the shelter’s director of development since August.
She was executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society from 2016-2019, where she secured $1.2 million in grants.
Rodriguez has also worked for the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority/Boldt Castle as a manager and curator.
