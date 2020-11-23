Some rain, then mostly cloudy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be rainy in the north country early Monday, but it’s not likely to last long.
Some places in higher elevations were getting mixed precipitation, but any precipitation is expected to end by 8 a.m.
Most of the day will be cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
It stays cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the mid-20s.
It will be mostly sunny and cold on Tuesday. Highs will be around 30.
There’s a chance of mixed precipitation Wednesday morning. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.
It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
It will be mostly cloudy and in the upper 40s on Friday.
There’s a chance of rain on Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy and around 45.
Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
