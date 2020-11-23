SPCA: sprightly Clover

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clover might be 17 years old, but the cocker spaniel mix “doesn’t act her age at all.”
November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month.
Jefferson County SPCA executive director Jordan Rodriguez and shelter manager Lexi Norris introduce us to Clover as a reminder that adopting a pet is a commitment that could last 15 or 20 years.
If you’re interested in adopting sprightly Clover – or any of the SPCA’s pets – you can call the shelter at 315-782-3260 to make an appointment.
Visit jeffersoncountyspca.org to see what pets are available to adopt.
