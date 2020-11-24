Alexandria students learn how to sew on their day off

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - It wasn’t your typical class at Alexandra Central School on Tuesday.
Textbooks were replaced by sewing machines and kids learned the craft on a scheduled day off.
The class was run by the non-profit Hearts For Youth, which works to offer children activities when they’re not in school.
“Most all of our activities for Hearts For Youth, we try to teach life skills, skills that will be forever needed. So, sewing is a practical skill; something they can always use,” said Denise Haddock, executive director, Hearts For Youth.
“It’s fun and because I get to learn,” said student Margaux Gionet.
“I just like sewing and making new things,” said student Caroline Carr.
Haddock says the organization wants to offer more sewing classes, possibly in January.
