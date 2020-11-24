At-home COVID test kits are available

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Did you know some COVID-19 testing can be done at home?
It’s true and people looking for one can go to New York’s coronavirus website.
When you type in a zip code to find a testing site, the option for an at-home test kit pops up.
Two labs, Vault Health and LabCorp, offer their own home test.
LabCorp’s website says kits could take one to two days for delivery and results, on average, are back 1 to 2 days after the samples are received.
Vault Health’s website recommends a 6-day window from ordering the test to receiving results.
Both cost $119, but LabCorp can bill insurance, whereas people ordering through Vault Health will have to pay out of pocket initially, but can submit the receipt to their insurer.
“All we have is testing and that’s our only way to know about incidents in our community. And the only thing we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to isolate those positive cases. So, this is a way that could help us in that regard,” said Jefferson County Public Health Planner Stephen Jennings.
Some other differences between the two tests:
- LabCorp is a nasal swab
- Vault Health is a saliva sample
- LabCorp’s kits are reserved for symptomatic people
- Vault Health will send a test whether or not you have symptoms
