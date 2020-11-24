Final numbers: Stefanik beat Cobb 59-41 percent

Of course, there’s also the distinct possibility that the 21st congressional district - which stretches from Watertown to the south to Plattsburgh to the north to the Albany area to the east, and which now has a 46,000 Republican registration edge - may not exist in a couple of years. The state is about the undergo “redistricting,” in which the lines of each congressional district are redrawn. In theory, the lines of each congressional district will be redrawn on a non-partisan basis, but with Democrats in firm control of the state legislature, they can target Stefanik’s district.