Meeting postponed on Copenhagen mayor’s future

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The village of Copenhagen’s mayor retired last week, but it’s mostly a formality.
Mayor Kenneth Clark says he technically had to retire from the board in order to collect benefits after leaving his day job.
Tuesday morning, there was a special meeting planned for the village board to either reappoint Clark or appoint a new mayor, but it was postponed due to technical difficulties.
The village now plans to hold that meeting next Wednesday.
If Clark is reappointed, he still only has 3 months left in his term.
“I see no reason to change anything over the next 3 months over a technicality for a man that’s given so much to this village,” said Ben Shambo, village trustee.
In the meantime, Deputy Mayor Gerald Snyder has taken over mayoral duties.
