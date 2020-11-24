Ogdensburg nursing home reports 28 residents have COVID

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Officials say 28 residents at an Ogdensburg nursing home have COVID-19. It’s the largest nursing home outbreak so far in St. Lawrence County.
For 9 months no residents at United Helpers Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care tested positive for COVID-19. That changed over the weekend. By Tuesday, 28 had tested positive for the disease.
“When we learned of the positive cases with our residents...we began using isolation precautions. Staff entering their rooms are using gowns and face shields, masks and gloves,” said Timothy Parsons, United Helpers Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care administrator.
The first to test positive for COVID-19 were employees – in all, 13 have. That’s what led to the resident testing. When the positive tests results came in, families of all residents were notified.
“Many are concerned and we just do our best to communicate and be as open as possible with what’s happening,” said Parsons.
No residents needed hospitalization. Some do have symptoms. Visitation has been suspended for 14 days. COVID-19 cases have been surging across St. Lawrence County.
On Monday, county health officials delivered a chilling assessment. They said the county may have as many COVID-19 cases in November as in all the preceding months combined. With the holidays coming, the prognosis isn’t good.
“Viruses, pandemics thrive on group gatherings. And if people don’t take appropriate precautions, I can’t imagine this is going to go anywhere – except more cases,” said Dr. Andrew Williams, St. Lawrence County Health Board president.
United Helpers Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care has also suspended all visitation, but there are no known cases of COVID-19 there.
