Oneida County man arrested twice in connection to a Lyonsdale crash

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Oneida County man was arrested twice Monday night in connection to a crash investigation in the Town of Lyonsdale.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, they received a complaint of a crash on Lyons Falls Road.
Upon investigating, they say Craig S. Kratzenberg, 51, of Woodgate, NY crashed his pickup truck into the ditch and was believed to be intoxicated.
Deputies say Kratzenberg was transported to the Lewis County Public Safety Building where he refused to submit to a chemical test to determine his blood alcohol level.
He was then arraigned and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Uninspected Motor Vehicle, and Move From Lane Unsafely. At the arraignment, his driver’s license was immediately suspended.
Upon his release, deputies say Kratzenberg refused to cooperate with sheriff’s deputies and entered a restricted area of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He was then physically restrained.
While being escorted to the door, deputies say Kratzenberg was grabbing at a deputy and the deputy’s duty-belt equipment and continued to physically struggle.
He was then arrested for a second time and was charged with Trespassing, 2nd Degree Harassment, and Resisting Arrest.
Kratzenberg is expected to return to the Town of Lyonsdale and the Village of Lowville courts at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.