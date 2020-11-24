Tri-county region reports 29 new COVID cases, 19 hospitalizations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported the number of COVID-19 cases climbed by 29 Tuesday. There are now 19 people hospitalized in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County
There were 13 new cases to report in Jefferson County Tuesday.
Three people are hospitalized; 168 people are in mandatory isolation and 984 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 638 positive cases
The county says 465 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Two people in the county have died from COVID-19 to date.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced Tuesday that there were 9 new cases of coronavirus to report Tuesday.
The county has had a total of 305 cases since the pandemic began.
Officials said 112 cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said Tuesday that 4 people are hospitalized and 73 are in isolation.
Another 512 people are under quarantine.
To date, Lewis County has reported 4 COVID deaths.
Since the pandemic began, 228 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said 7 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 761.
Officials said 124 cases are active and 12 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 628 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 9 people in the county have died from COVID-19.
