Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort to close Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort will be closed on Monday and Tuesday every week, starting on November 30.
In addition to the change, the casino announced Wednesday there will be new table game hours starting Friday, December 4. Table games will be open Fridays from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Saturday & Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
“While it is a difficult decision, it is the most fiscally responsible way to scale our operation to match our customer’s attendance patterns,” said General Manager Emily Lauzon.
The casino will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
