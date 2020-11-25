Belleville Henderson Central School issues COVID-19 exposure alert

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Belleville Henderson Central School is alerting students - they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The school sent a press release Wednesday night saying Jefferson County Public Health has confirmed a staff member has tested positive for the virus.
They say public health is working on contact tracing, but students in Cohorts A and C will need to begin a 14 day quarantine, from now until December ninth, unless otherwise directed by public health.
The school says this two-week quarantine means students should avoid any Thanksgiving gatherings.
Belleville Henderson Central School reports the affected students in Cohorts A and C will receive remote instruction during their quarantine, but are asked to still sign into class on schedule.
Parents of students in grades K-2 will be notified by their teachers regarding take home packets.
Not included in the quarantine are students in Cohort B (including BOCES Cohort B students), Pre-K students, and special education students who attend school outside of the district.
The school is asking parents to monitor their children for any signs of illness as the school continues to work with Public Health.
