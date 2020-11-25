COVID-19 puts SLU-Clarkson hockey schedule on hold

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The North Country’s college hockey rivalry has been put on hold.
The St. Lawrence University men’s hockey season opener with Clarkson, originally scheduled for December 5, has been postponed.
The Saints’ games against Clarkson scheduled for December 12, 16 and 19 have also been postponed. It is uncertain if the games will be made up.
The evolving COVID-19 situation on the St. Lawrence campus and locally may lead to further changes in the schedule, including the possibility of adding games.
