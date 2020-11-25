Doris E. Snyder, 90, formerly Deferiet

Doris was born on September 24, 1930 in Deferiet, the daughter of the late Ernest E. and Edith M. (Blake) Ward. She was a 1949 graduate of Augustinian Academy in Carthage. She married Lyle E. Snyder on October 31, 1953 at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Watertown. Lyle died on October 13, 1987. Doris worked as a secretary in the Personnel Department of the St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet before raising her children.