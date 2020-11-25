Doris E. Snyder, 90, formerly Deferiet

DEFERIET, N.Y. (WWNY) - Doris E. Snyder, 90, formerly of 35 Wilna Ave, Deferiet, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 while under the care of her family and U of R Homecare Hospice.
Doris was born on September 24, 1930 in Deferiet, the daughter of the late Ernest E. and Edith M. (Blake) Ward. She was a 1949 graduate of Augustinian Academy in Carthage. She married Lyle E. Snyder on October 31, 1953 at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Watertown. Lyle died on October 13, 1987. Doris worked as a secretary in the Personnel Department of the St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet before raising her children.
Doris was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was always there for her family.
She was a former member of the Union Church in Deferiet, Deferiet Senior Citizens and the Deferiet Vol Fire Dept. Auxiliary.
She is survived by her three daughter’s; Debbie (Mike) George of Lakeland, FL, Eydie (Cliff) Carr of Carthage and Sherri Kamide (Bill Condon) of Macedon, NY, a son. Lyle (Shaughn) Snyder of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee and ten grandchildren, Michael George, Ashley Grgurich, Justin Carr, Jaymilyn McMahon, Derek Smith, Marcus Snyder, Colby Snyder, Christopher Kamide, Gabrielle Kamide-Grogan and Alyssa Kamide, eight great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by four brothers, Harold, Thomas, Maurice Ward and an infant brother, Ernest Ward Jr.
Private funeral services will be held on Friday, November 27 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage with Rev. Emerson (Bill) Davis officiating. Burial will be in Black River Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. Northern Region, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204, Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to U of R Homecare Hospice, 2180 Empire Blvd, Webster, NY 14580.
