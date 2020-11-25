Expect to see a ‘significant’ rise in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, governor says

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are steadily rising in New York state, and Governor Andrew Cuomo says he is expecting a significant spike about ten days after Thanksgiving.
During a press briefing in Rochester Wednesday morning, Cuomo called the holiday an “added accelerant” as people begin to travel and socialize.
Cuomo began to lay out New York’s winter plan as we head into the winter phase of the pandemic. He said the first part of that plan is to prioritize the regions that have both the highest infection and hospitalization rates.
Cuomo also acknowledged that while a vaccine is being developed, it will be “months and months until we can distribute enough vaccines to solve the COVID problem.”
He said individual states do not enough funding to support a strong COVID-19 vaccine infrastructure. The estimated cost, Cuomo said, is $8 billion.
