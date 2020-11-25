Fort Drum reminds people to remain vigilant as Thanksgiving weekend begins

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum has a message for those celebrating this Thanksgiving.
The message? To remain disciplined and vigilant.
In a video message posted to Facebook, Brigadier General Brett Funck said it is important to stay out of large groups, keep private gatherings to ten people or less, and continue to wear masks to mitigate the threat of spreading COVID-19.
Fort Drum reported last week that there has been a tenfold increase in COVID-19 cases on base and in the surrounding community. That increase in cases led to new restrictions for soldiers, families, and visitors.
“Let’s make sure we communicate with our soldiers, our families, our friends, and our communities,” Funck said. “Go out there, have a conversation, and talk to folks. Don’t become isolated in your own spaces.”
He also asked people to reflect on the past year and encouraged them to think about what they’re thankful for.
