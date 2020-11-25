Fort Drum soldier anonymously donates nine Thanksgiving meals for North Country families

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The generosity of one anonymous soldier means that more families will have turkey on the table this year.
The soldier donated nine turkeys and two flats of vegetables to the Community Action Planning Council (CPAC) in Watertown. That’s enough to feed nine families this Thanksgiving.
People like Nilsa Rivera rely on CPAC’s food pantry so she can have a nice holiday with her husband.
“It’s been a very great help for me because I’m on a fixed income,” Rivera said. “I got to feed him this year thanks to them. I’m very grateful. I’m very thankful this year.”
Rivera said everything she needed this Thanksgiving is taken care of.
“They gave me vegetables, meats, and stuff like that,” said Rivera.
It takes donations to make this work, and they got a boost with the help of that anonymous soldier.
“It’s just a nice gesture. Unsolicited donations are just the best, and the need is even greater this year,” said CAPC Executive Director, Melinda Gault.
The CAPC has seen at least double the request this Thanksgiving compared to last year. Gault said it’s donations like these that help them meet a higher demand.
“People are realizing the need and we’ve been able to keep up with the demand so far,” Gault said.
Volunteers have been filling up boxes with Thanksgiving food since November 20. The CAPC said it has already given out 120 Thanksgiving meals.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.