Turning to turkey: Jean’s Beans in Watertown whips up Thanksgiving dinners

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A local spot know for its seafood is turning to turkey this Thanksgiving.
Jean’s Beans in Watertown is prepping to hand out pre-ordered turkey dinners to people in the area.
A good portion of the meals will be sent to Fort Drum as part of the Betterment for Single Soldiers Program.
Owner Jane Bowman says giving back is what the Thanksgiving holiday is all about.
“It’s wonderful. We’ve always tried to be community-oriented, anyways. We came in around 9:30 last night to start prepping for these orders, and I’m very lucky to have a lot of young people working for me to help me out,” Bowman said.
Bowman said the restaurant is preparing to give out about 2,000 meals.
