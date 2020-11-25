John-Henry Pribble, 44, formerly of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for John-Henry Pribble, 44, of Newark Valley, NY and formerly of Ogdensburg will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Ogdensburgh Cemetery at 12:00 P.M. with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Mr. Pribble died on Monday, November 23, 2020, after a battle with Esophageal Cancer at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
John-Henry Pribble was born on January 31, 1976, in Ogdensburg, he was the son of Reginald Pribble and Kathy (Gordinier) Partridge.
John was a graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy and had many SCUBA diving certifications, which he earned and loved doing. He worked as a carpenter for many years. John enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapping, and especially riding his motorcycle. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Some of John’s fondest memories are his laugh, smile, smart remarks, jokes, his cooking, the love for his children, the way he could always fix anything. He would say “Duct Tape can fix anything” John was truly a jack of all trades. Another favorite saying was “Sharing is caring !”.
He is survived by his children; Aime Satterley, Jonathon, Jordan, and Emily Pribble. His four grandchildren; Brantley, Rosaleah, Lucas, and Liryn. His father; Reginald Pribble, his mother Kathy Partridge and stepfather Kenneth Partridge, his brother, and his significant other Josh Pribble and Melissa Durham, and their two children Harley and Jacob Pribble also survive him. He is survived by his other siblings, Bryan, James and Regina Pribble, Destiny and Thomas Budd, Angel Lyon, Amber, and Isaac Clavero, Alexia and Derek Mucumber, and Zackariah Partridge, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was formerly married to Tessy Yerden for 14 years, which ended in divorce.
He was predeceased by his daughter Autumn Margaret - Rose Pribble, his paternal grandparents James and Margaret Pribble, his maternal grandparents Llewelyn and Bernice Gordinier.
“The day John’s golden heart stopped beating, two working hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best”
Donations in John-Henry’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.