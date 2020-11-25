John-Henry Pribble, 44, formerly of Ogdensburg

John was a graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy and had many SCUBA diving certifications, which he earned and loved doing. He worked as a carpenter for many years. John enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapping, and especially riding his motorcycle. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Some of John’s fondest memories are his laugh, smile, smart remarks, jokes, his cooking, the love for his children, the way he could always fix anything. He would say “Duct Tape can fix anything” John was truly a jack of all trades. Another favorite saying was “Sharing is caring !”.