Lady Lion signs up for Division 1 lacrosse career

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - In this age of COVID-19, college signings have had to be held in special ways. For one student athlete, sharing it with family seemed to strike the right note.
General Brown senior Megan Milkowich, in a private ceremony in front of family, signed a letter of intent to attend University of Massachusetts Lowell on an athletic scholarship.
In 2019, the last season that was held, Milkowich had 25 goals and 13 assists. She had 51 draw controls and 46 ground balls.
Now she gets to take her talents to the next level.
You can hear from her – and her proud dad – in the video above.
