Lewis County holds virtual town hall to educate residents on COVID-19

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - In Lewis County, officials are getting people the facts on COVID-19.
On Wednesday night, County Manager Ryan Piche gathered medical experts for a live-streamed question-and-answer town hall.
The goal was to educate the public about the virus, with questions ranging from the effectivity of face shields, nursing preparedness, when to get tested, and what symptoms are presented in children.
One viewer asked why small gatherings can be dangerous.
“59 of our most recent cases have come from just household contacts. So when you’re gathering, even if there’s just a few of you in the house, there is a chance for spread,” said Lewis County Public Health Director Ashley Waite.
Panelists at the town hall insisted that people make good decisions on Thanksgiving. They said you can still enjoy the holiday while being careful and sanitary.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.