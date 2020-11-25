Morning Checkup: COVID-19 guidelines for Thanksgiving

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The safest thing to do for Thanksgiving this year is to separate.
Physician assistant Regina Wetterhahn says people are tired of having to stay away from family members, but it’s the best thing to do.
She talked about COVID-19 guidelines for Thanksgiving during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
She also talked about trying to eat healthy, like cutting out some high-calorie foods.
For more tips, go to samaritanhealth.com/covid-19-guidelines-for-thanksgiving.
