Mostly cloudy with seasonable temps

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wednesday morning was already warmer in spots than it was all day Tuesday.
Temperatures were mostly in the 30s early Wednesday. Tuesday’s highs were mostly in the 20s.
Rain and snow will move off by noon or so and the rest of Wednesday should be cloudy and dry.
Highs will be in the mid-40s.
Rain moves in overnight and could mix with snow in spots. Lows will be around 40.
Thanksgiving Day will be drizzly off and on. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
We could see some lingering drizzle Friday morning, but the rest of the day should be dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
We could see mixed precipitation Saturday morning. It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and 45.
Rain is likely Monday. Highs will be in the low 50s.
There’s a chance of snow Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 40s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.