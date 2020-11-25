North Country residents, many others plan to travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - While many are pumping the brakes on Thanksgiving travel plans, others are already hitting the road.
COVID-19 cases have been rising in the North Country, and the state has announced restrictions to limit large gatherings.
Still, some people 7 News spoke with today said they plan to travel for the holiday.
“It’s important to see our family, because I haven’t seem them as much as I have in the past around this time,” said Tim Mattice.
“It’s this one time of year that I actually get off work, and go spend some time with family, and get reacquainted,” Joe Suave said.
While the pandemic is not stopping these people from traveling, they said they plan to follow state protocols to ensure the safety of the people they’re seeing.
But these North Country residents aren’t the only ones traveling. While not everyone is making large changes, a new poll shows more than half of American adults are altering their plans in some way.
More than 5 million Americans had already passed through TSA Wednesday morning, with Wednesday expected to be the busiest for travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has urged people who do plan to get together to wear masks while socializing, and to socially distance during Thanksgiving dinner.
