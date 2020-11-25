Remington Skye “Remi” Kimble, 18 mos., of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Remington Skye “Remi” Kimble, 18 mos., unexpectedly earned her wings on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Remi was born April 4, 2019 in Potsdam, a daughter of Jordan and McKenzie (Barney) Kimble. Although she only spent a short time here on earth, she impacted the lives of so many and lived her best life every day. Remi was smart, spunky and sassy, she was a mommy’s girl as long as daddy wasn’t in the room. She enjoyed swinging, sliding, playing with dolls and loved animals, especially the baby goats, cats and dogs that she played around. Remi was artistic and loved to draw and color on paper and herself, because she knew it was more fun to color outside the lines. From a bowl of ice cream to a slice of pizza and anything in between, Remi loved life and although she was a little girl in a big world, she made her presence known to those around her and has left a giant sparkle in their eyes.
Remi is survived by her parents Jordan and McKenzie Kimble; brother, Jace Compo; grandparents, Laurie Noble; Jennifer (James) Thomas and George (Deb) Kimble; Aunts and Uncles, Corey and Curtis Barney, Jonathon and Ashley Robla and Heather Robla and four crazy cousins.
Calling hours for Remi will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at the O’Leary Funeral Home, with burial in the Fairview Cemetery immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to The Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch; 5905 County Route 27; Canton, New York 13617 or online at helpsamikickcancer.org.
Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Remington Skye “Remi” Kimble are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral
