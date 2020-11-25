Remington Skye “Remi” Kimble, 18 mos., of Potsdam

Remi was born April 4, 2019 in Potsdam, a daughter of Jordan and McKenzie (Barney) Kimble. Although she only spent a short time here on earth, she impacted the lives of so many and lived her best life every day. Remi was smart, spunky and sassy, she was a mommy’s girl as long as daddy wasn’t in the room. She enjoyed swinging, sliding, playing with dolls and loved animals, especially the baby goats, cats and dogs that she played around. Remi was artistic and loved to draw and color on paper and herself, because she knew it was more fun to color outside the lines. From a bowl of ice cream to a slice of pizza and anything in between, Remi loved life and although she was a little girl in a big world, she made her presence known to those around her and has left a giant sparkle in their eyes.