Search warrant leads to arrests of three Ogdensburg residents

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three people were arrested on November 17 after members of the Ogdensburg Police Department and St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in Ogdensburg.
After the search warrant was conducted at 630 State Street in Ogdensburg, both Mary Laseige and Corey Grice were charged with first-degree criminal nuisance.
Laseige was released on an appearance ticket. Grice was taken to St. Lawrence County Jail for two prior felony convictions.
Robert Cutler was also charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one county of tampering with physical evidence.
Cutler was brought to St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility for two prior felony convictions.
